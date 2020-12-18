This report looks at the Philippines Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), focussing both on its principal functions as well as its position in the broader regulatory environment. It provides recommendations to assist the Philippines in embedding and improving its regulatory management system, with a specific focus on regulatory impact assessment.
Regulatory Impact Assessment in the Philippines
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Abstract
