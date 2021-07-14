Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing Regulatory Impact Assessment at Peru’s National Superintendence of Sanitation Services

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0cdc331-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Implementing Regulatory Impact Assessment at Peru’s National Superintendence of Sanitation Services, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0cdc331-en.
Go to top