Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulatory Policy in the Slovak Republic

Towards Future-Proof Regulation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ce95a880-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Regulatory Policy in the Slovak Republic: Towards Future-Proof Regulation, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce95a880-en.
Go to top