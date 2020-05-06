Administrative simplification

Governments have a range of tools and approaches at their disposal to simplify administrative processes. These range from traditional tools like the Standard Cost Model that measures and reduces unnecessary costs to recent innovative approaches like “sludge” that help to reduce psychological frictions. These approaches help improve services for those who need them most, such as citizens from vulnerable backgrounds, small- to medium-sized enterprises who lack the resources available to large companies, and people living and working in border regions who face the complexity of multiple administrative systems at once. The OECD provides guidance and best practices to help systematically reduce administrative burdens and improve the business environment.