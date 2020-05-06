Skip to main content
Administrative simplification

Citizens and businesses interact with government every day, such as to set up a business, receive assistance or join public programmes. These interactions involve processes, which can be complex and  impose significant burdens. These burden hinders economic growth and innovation while causing undue stress and irritation, with reactions including recent examples of farmers protesting in the streets of European capitals. Administrative simplification aims to reduce this bureaucratic complexity, making government processes more efficient and accessible. The OECD assists governments in simplifying processes and improving the efficiency of public services, ultimately making life easier for people and businesses while promoting trust in government institutions.

