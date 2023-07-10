Product market regulation

Indicators on Regulatory Impact of Sectoral Regulation (REGIMPACT)

The REGIMPACT indicators measure the impact of the regulatory set-up in the energy, communications and transport sectors, as measured by the PMR sectoral indicators, on a number of industries that use the output of these sectors as intermediate inputs.

Indicators for 1975-2018 in Excel and methodological note Indicators for 1975-2013 in Excel



Reference: Égert, B. and I. Wanner (2016), "Regulations in services sectors and their impact on downstream industries: the OECD 2013 REGIMPACT indicator", OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No 1303.

Competition Law and Policy Indicators (CLP)

The OECD CLP indicators measure the strength and scope of competition regimes in 49 jurisdictions (OECD and non-OECD). The indicators focus on ‘de jure’ policy settings and cover areas for which there is a broad consensus among member countries on what constitutes ‘good’ practice for competition regimes. These areas covered include: the legal powers to investigate and impose sanctions on antitrust infringements and to investigate, remedy, or block mergers; approaches toward the assessment of horizontal and vertical agreements, exclusionary conducts and mergers; accountability and procedural fairness of the institutions enforcing the competition law; and competition advocacy.

The indicators are available for the year 2013 for 34 OECD and 15 non-OECD jurisdictions.

OECD CLP indicators for 2013 in Excel OECD CLP database for 2013 in Excel OECD CLP schemata in Excel

Reference: Alemani, E., Caroline Klein, Isabell Koske, Cristiana Vitale, Isabelle Wanner (2013), "New Indicators of Competition Law and Policy in 2013 for OECD and non-OECD Countries", OECD Economics Department Working Papers No. 1104.

Indicators on the Governance of Sector Regulators

The Indicators on the Governance of Sector Regulators capture the governance arrangements of economic regulators in the energy, e-communications, rail transport, air transport and water sectors. These indicators are based on the OECD Best Practice Principles for Regulatory Policy: The Governance of Regulators and further guidance developed by OECD Network of Economic Regulators.

The Occupational Entry Regulation (OER) Indicator



The OER Indicator is a cross-country composite indicator measuring the stringency of occupational entry regulations across all US states, Canadian provinces, 15 European countries, Israel, India and South Africa, for a set of five professional (accountants, architects, civil engineers, lawyers and real-estate agents) services, nine personal services (aestheticians, bakers, butchers, driving instructors, electricians, hairdressers, painters, plumbers and taxi drivers ) and nurses. It provides a comparative source of information on the various approaches used across countries to regulate entry into services, notably distinguishing between different areas of regulation (administrative, qualification and mobility requirements) and different types of regulation (licensing, a situation in which only supervisors require a license, and certification). For professional services, the OER indicator draws on the information contained in the PMR.

Indicator Database in Excel

References : von Rueden, C. and I. Bambalaite (2020), "Measuring occupational entry regulations: A new OECD approach", OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1606, OECD Publishing, Paris; and Bambalaite, I., G. Nicoletti and C. von Rueden (2020), "Occupational entry regulations and their effects on productivity in services: Firm-level evidence", OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1605, OECD Publishing, Paris.

Foreign Direct Investment Regulatory Restrictiveness Index (FDI Index)

The FDI Index measures statutory restrictions on foreign direct investments in 22 sectors in all OECD member states and in a large number of other countries. This index is used in the computation of the PMR to measure Barriers to Foreign Investments.

Indicators of Regulatory Policy and Governance (iREG)

The iREG present up-to-date evidence on countries’ regulatory policy and governance practices. They cover three areas - stakeholder engagement, Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) and ex post evaluation - and provide a baseline measurement to track countries’ progress over time and identify areas for reform. The iREG database is used to obtain information that are included in the PMR database in the area of simplification and evaluation of regulations and feed into the PMR indicators.

Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI)

The STRI provides information on regulations affecting trade in services in 22 sectors. The Services Trade Restrictiveness database is used to obtain information that are included in the PMR database and feed into the PMR indicators.

Trade Facilitation Indicators (TFI)

The TFIs cover the full spectrum of trade border procedures. Each TF indicator is composed of several specific, precise and fact-based variables related to existing trade-related policies and regulations and their implementation in practice. Some of these indicators (A to H) are used in the computation of the PMR to measure barriers to trade facilitation.