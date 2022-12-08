Skip to main content
Improving the regulatory framework in the natural gas sector in Brazil

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bfbb7653-en
Authors
Cristiana Vitale, Alexis Durand, Gloriana Madrigal, Manuel Gerardo Flores Romero, Pedro Caro de Sousa, Paul Yu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vitale, C. et al. (2022), “Improving the regulatory framework in the natural gas sector in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1736, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bfbb7653-en.
