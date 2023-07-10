Skip to main content
Improving the business regulatory environment in Poland

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/caa5b5cc-en
Authors
Javier Terrero-Dávila, Cristiana Vitale, Eszter Danitz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Terrero-Dávila, J., C. Vitale and E. Danitz (2023), “Improving the business regulatory environment in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1764, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/caa5b5cc-en.
