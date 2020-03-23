Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The 2018 edition of the OECD PMR indicators and database: Methodological improvements and policy insights

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2cfb622f-en
Authors
Cristiana Vitale, Rosamaria Bitetti, Isabelle Wanner, Eszter Danitz, Carlotta Moiso
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vitale, C. et al. (2020), “The 2018 edition of the OECD PMR indicators and database: Methodological improvements and policy insights”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1604, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2cfb622f-en.
Go to top