Launch PMR Indicators

Join us online for the launch of the updated Product Market Regulation Indicators on 10 July 2024 at 14:00 (CET).

Pro-competition regulation in the markets for goods and services can encourage firms to be more innovative and efficient, thereby lifting productivity, can raise output per capita by increasing investment and employment, and can help boost living standards. To measure countries’ regulatory stance and to track reform progress over time, since 1998 the OECD has been producing a set of indicators of product market regulation (PMR). This set includes an economy-wide indicator and a group of indicators that measures regulation at the sector level.

