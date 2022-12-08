Skip to main content
Product Market Regulation in Brazil

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ea3dd09e-en
Cristiana Vitale, Alexis Durand, Pedro Caro de Sousa, Paul Yu
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Vitale, C. et al. (2022), “Product Market Regulation in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1735, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ea3dd09e-en.
