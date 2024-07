Réglementation du marché des produits

The economy-wide PMR indicators have been updated every five years since 1998, hence they are also available for the years 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013. The information reflected in each one refers to the status of laws and regulations on 1 January of the relevant year.

The sector indicators for energy, communication and transport sectors are available for every year between 1975 and 2013.

The sector indicators for retail trade and professional services are available for 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Please be aware that the indicator values from 1998 to 2013 are comparable, however the methodology has considerably changed in 2018 and at present past vintages cannot be compared with the most recent PMR indicators.

OECD Economy-wide PMR indicators from 1998 to 2013 in Excel.

OECD Sector PMR Indicators from 1998 to 2013 in Excel.

The OECD makes this data available for use and consultation free of charge. Please use the following citation when using the OECD PMR data: OECD Product Market Regulation Database.

OECD-World Bank Group Economy-wide PMR indicators for 2013 in Excel.

OECD-World Bank Group Sector PMR indicators for 2013 in Excel

The OECD and WBG make this data available for use and consultation free of charge. Please use the following citation when using the OECD-WBG data: OECD-WBG Product Market Regulation Database.

Economy-wide PMR schemata for 2013 in Excel and Sector PMR Schemata for 2013 in Excel

Individual Working Papers describe the key results and the methodology used to build the PMR indicators for the years 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

The questionnaires varied from vintage to vintage: 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013.