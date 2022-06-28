To support countries in adopting and implementing smarter regulatory approaches, the OECD has developed the Indicators of Regulatory Policy and Governance (iREG). The iREG is a unique tool that assesses the extent to which countries have put in place the necessary institutional arrangements, processes, and tools to make RIA, stakeholder engagement and regulatory review work in practice.

The iREG involves a comprehensive survey of OECD member and partner countries, results of which are presented in the flagship OECD Regulatory Policy Outlook. By measuring and benchmarking performance, the OECD helps governments identify areas for improvement, learn from good practices, and track progress over time to foster a culture of continuous improvement.