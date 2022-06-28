Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Measuring regulation

Evidence is at the centre of regulating for results. Governments face complex challenges while society expects actions that maximise benefits and minimise costs. To make policies that meet these goals, governments need a smarter approach that uses evidence and risk-based approaches to make decisions. This avoids ill-conceived regulations that lead to public dissatisfaction and erode trust in government. Evidence-based regulation is crucial for tackling the most pressing problems of our time, including the climate crisis and the rising cost of living.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top