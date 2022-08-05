Regulators are tasked with overseeing sectors based on their strong technical skills and practical knowledge, which are often well-recognised. This expertise enables regulators to support the design and delivery of effective regulation. With the rapid pace of technological development, such as in areas like AI, such expertise inside government is more critical than ever but also more difficult to build and keep up-to-date. However, public sector wages for regulators in key sectors, such as e-communications, which oversees important aspects of the technological transition, are often lower compared to the regulated sector. This makes it challenging for governments to attract and retain the skilled professionals, as they often have to compete with regulated entities for the same talent.