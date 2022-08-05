Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulation and innovation

Technologies are evolving at an ever-increasing pace. Each wave of innovation brings new opportunities to improve society, such as with Artificial Intelligence, biotech and quantum computing. However, they also challenge regulatory governance with new unknowns, shifting targets, and risks that need to be managed. Governments have a crucial role to play in fostering innovation while ensuring the right guardrails are in place to protect people, the environment and democracy. This requires a forward looking perspective that is agile, technology-neutral and risk-based to match the expectations of contemporary society. 

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top