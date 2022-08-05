Skip to main content
Case studies on agile regulatory governance to harness innovation

Civilian drones and bio-solutions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0fa5e0e6-en
Authors
Guillermo Hernández, Miguel Amaral
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hernández, G. and M. Amaral (2022), “Case studies on agile regulatory governance to harness innovation: Civilian drones and bio-solutions”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0fa5e0e6-en.
