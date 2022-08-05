Case studies on agile regulatory governance to harness innovation

This working paper presents two case studies of agile regulatory governance focusing, respectively, on civilian drones and bio-solutions (i.e. the use of renewable bio-resources for industrial scale production, for example with a view to creating alternatives to petro-based and chemical products). Each of the case studies looks at the main transformative impacts of the innovations at hand as well as the associated regulatory challenges and responses. They complement a compilation of Case Studies on the Regulatory Challenges Raised by Innovation and the Regulatory Responses developed jointly between the OECD and the Korean Development Institute (2021) and provide further evidence to support the implementation of the OECD Recommendation for Agile Regulatory Governance to Harness Innovation.