The governance of regulators in Latin America

Evidence from the 2018 Indicators on the governance of sector regulators
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e9705e3-en
Authors
Alexis Durand, Anna Pietikäinen
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Durand, A. and A. Pietikäinen (2020), “The governance of regulators in Latin America: Evidence from the 2018 Indicators on the governance of sector regulators”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e9705e3-en.
