The governance of civil aviation authorities in Latin American countries

Evidence from ICAO’s North American, Central American and Caribbean and South American regions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e8bdf362-en
Authors
Alexis Durand, Anna Pietikäinen
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Durand, A. and A. Pietikäinen (2022), “The governance of civil aviation authorities in Latin American countries: Evidence from ICAO’s North American, Central American and Caribbean and South American regions”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e8bdf362-en.
