How do laws and regulations affect competitiveness

The role for regulatory impact assessment
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c11f5d5-en
Paul Davidson, Céline Kauffmann, Marie-Gabrielle de Liedekerke
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Davidson, P., C. Kauffmann and M. de Liedekerke (2021), “How do laws and regulations affect competitiveness: The role for regulatory impact assessment”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c11f5d5-en.
