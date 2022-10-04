Skip to main content
Regulatory policy 2.0

Viewpoints and beliefs about better regulation: A report from the “Q exercise”
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ab640ae8-en
Authors
Claudio M. Radaelli, Lorenzo Allio, Karl O’Connor, Richard Alcorn, Daniel Trnka
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Radaelli, C. et al. (2022), “Regulatory policy 2.0: Viewpoints and beliefs about better regulation: A report from the “Q exercise””, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ab640ae8-en.
