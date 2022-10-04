Regulatory policy today is still grounded in principles and tools designed a few decades ago, but the context has changed significantly. To determine whether the current framework can help countries meet the challenges of contemporary societies, the OECD launched the Regulatory Policy 2.0 project. This report sets out the results from the second phase of the project, which included an exercise to map beliefs around better regulation. The exercise, involving government officials and regulatory experts, has identified four internally coherent belief systems about what better regulation is today, which core aims it should have, and where it should go in the future. Based on this analysis, the report provides empirical evidence and implications for the future direction of regulatory policy.
Regulatory policy 2.0
Viewpoints and beliefs about better regulation: A report from the “Q exercise”
Working paper
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 September 2022
-
5 August 2022
-
20 May 2022
-
Working paper11 November 2021
-
Working paper3 February 2021
-
20 January 2021
-
Working paper17 December 2020
-
24 January 2020
Related publications
-
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024