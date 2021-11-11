Skip to main content
Behavioural insight and regulatory governance

Opportunities and challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ee46b4af-en
James Drummond, Daniel Shephard, Daniel Trnka
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Drummond, J., D. Shephard and D. Trnka (2021), “Behavioural insight and regulatory governance: Opportunities and challenges”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ee46b4af-en.
