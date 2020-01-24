Skip to main content
Study of International Regulatory Co-operation (IRC) arrangements for air quality

The cases of the Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution, the Canada-United States Air Quality Agreement, and co-operation in North East Asia
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/dc34d5e3-en
Céline Kauffmann, Camila Saffirio
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Kauffmann, C. and C. Saffirio (2020), “Study of International Regulatory Co-operation (IRC) arrangements for air quality: The cases of the Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution, the Canada-United States Air Quality Agreement, and co-operation in North East Asia”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc34d5e3-en.
