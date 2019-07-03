Skip to main content
Facilitating Trade through Regulatory Cooperation

The Case of the WTO's TBT/SPS Agreements and Committees
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ad3c655f-en
Authors
OECD, World Trade Organization
Cite this content as:

OECD/WTO (2019), Facilitating Trade through Regulatory Cooperation: The Case of the WTO's TBT/SPS Agreements and Committees, OECD Publishing, Paris/WTO, Geneva, https://doi.org/10.1787/ad3c655f-en.
