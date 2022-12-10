International regulatory co-operation

An increasing number of jurisdictions are adopting explicit whole-of-government strategies or legal frameworks to promote and guide IRC activities. As of 2020, 23 out of 38 countries had a full or partial strategy on IRC, compared to only 9 in 2017. These strategies often set out clear objectives, priorities, and governance arrangements for IRC, helping to ensure a more coherent and systematic approach across different sectors and levels of government. The adoption of such strategies is a positive development, as it reflects a growing recognition of the importance of IRC and a commitment to strengthening cooperation with foreign regulators. However, there is still room for improvement, as a legal requirement does not ensure IRC occurs in practice and many jurisdictions have yet to develop a comprehensive IRC strategy or legal framework.