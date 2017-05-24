Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Regulatory Co-operation and Trade

Understanding the Trade Costs of Regulatory Divergence and the Remedies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275942-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), International Regulatory Co-operation and Trade: Understanding the Trade Costs of Regulatory Divergence and the Remedies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275942-en.
Go to top