Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Regulatory Co-operation

The Role of International Organisations in Fostering Better Rules of Globalisation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264244047-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), International Regulatory Co-operation: The Role of International Organisations in Fostering Better Rules of Globalisation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264244047-en.
Go to top