Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulatory delivery

Governments worldwide issue numerous regulations to support the delivery of their policies - , including to address climate change, the digital transformation, the delivery of essential services and more. However, that a regulation exists is not enough – businesses and citizens need to follow them. The traditional approach is to penalise all who do not comply, which ignores the reality that people make mistakes many reasons that are not always criminal. This does not drive compliance, only frustration. Rather, governments need a human-oriented approach that is evidence-based, data-driven and outcome-focused  by well-governed regulators that effectively drives compliance and improves welfare for society. By doing so, governments can effectively respond to citizens’ demands, support economic and social growth,  enhance public administrations

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top