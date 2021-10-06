Regulatory delivery

There are always many ways to achieve a goal and its impossible for government to know all of them. To reduce car pollution, a government can mandate all manufacturers use pre-selected low-emission engines or set a target that all cars should only emit a certain amount of carbon regardless of the engine they use. The first option is prescriptive and procedure-focused, imposing a solution that may not work for all. The second adopts an outcomes-focus by using targets based on objectives set by the policy maker. It sets the purpose to be achieved, without prescribing how. The flexibility of this approach allows for increased compliance from businesses and citizens, protection of public goods, and more effective public services, which is especially needed in today’s fast-paced society.