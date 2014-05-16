Skip to main content
Network of Economic Regulators

Regulators are key actors to ensure citizens and businesses have access to essential services such as communications, energy, transport and water. They perform important functions including setting prices, promoting competition and enforcing standards, all with the goal of building well-functioning sectors. They work to make services more affordable, accessible, sustainable and of high quality. Regulators bring predictability and build confidence through objective decision making based on evidence. As such, they support sectors to develop and deliver for society.

