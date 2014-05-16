The Network of Economic Regulators (NER) provides a unique forum for economic regulators to exchange and collaborate. The NER promotes dialogue between over 70 regulators from across countries and various sectors like communications, energy, transport and water. NER members share their experiences, challenges, and innovative solutions.

Since its inception in 2013, the NER focuses on improving regulators’ performance, reflecting on governance, and finding innovative regulatory approaches. It does so by engaging in dialogue, collecting and sharing data and defining good practice. The Secretariat supports the NER via the development of guidance, analytical work and thematic or institutional reviews, under the guidance of the NER Bureau. The NER co-ordinates its work with the Regulatory Policy Committee, to which the NER is a subcommittee.



The Network of Economic Regulators meets twice a year in Paris and is open to all economic regulators in OECD countries and countries on the Regulatory Policy Committee.

