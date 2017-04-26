Regulators are the “referees” of markets that provide essential services to citizens; they guarantee that all actors respect the rules and work to achieve the best outcomes. This means that their behaviour must be objective, impartial, consistent and free from conflict of interest – in other words, independent. Yet, regulators need to engage with a number of stakeholders, who may also seek to apply pressure and exert undue influence on regulatory outcomes. The independence of regulators is thus constantly under stress. This report provides practical advice on how to address stress points and protect economic regulators from undue influence, drawing on the experience of over 80 regulators that participate in the OECD Network of Economic Regulators (NER). It presents a practical checklist to support behavioural and organisational change, and helps other stakeholders better understand and appreciate the role of regulators and how to interact with them.
Creating a Culture of Independence
Practical Guidance against Undue Influence
Report
The Governance of Regulators
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
12 April 2023
-
19 October 2022
-
19 September 2022
-
17 February 2022
-
27 October 2021
-
16 June 2021
-
5 May 2021
Related publications
-
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024