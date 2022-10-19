Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Scotland’s Approach to Regulating Water Charges

Innovation and Collaboration
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fcc8c6df-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Governance of Regulators
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Scotland’s Approach to Regulating Water Charges: Innovation and Collaboration, The Governance of Regulators, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fcc8c6df-en.
Go to top