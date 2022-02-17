Skip to main content
Driving Performance at Peru’s Water and Sanitation Services Regulator

https://doi.org/10.1787/89f3ccee-en
OECD
The Governance of Regulators
OECD (2022), Driving Performance at Peru’s Water and Sanitation Services Regulator, The Governance of Regulators, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89f3ccee-en.
