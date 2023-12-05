The behaviours of both top- and middle-level managers matter for promoting open organisational cultures, mitigating integrity risks and fostering ethical behaviour by their staff. This report examines key issues around integrity leadership in Brazil’s federal public administration, based on an extensive survey of senior public officials. Informed and inspired by behavioural insights, it provides concrete recommendations for strengthening integrity leadership in Brazil.
Strengthening Integrity Leadership in Brazil’s Federal Public Administration
Applying Behavioural Insights for Public Integrity
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
