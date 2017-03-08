Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulatory policy in Latin America

An analysis of the state of play
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2cb29d8c-en
Authors
Tobias Querbach, Christiane Arndt
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Querbach, T. and C. Arndt (2017), “Regulatory policy in Latin America: An analysis of the state of play”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2cb29d8c-en.
Go to top