Administrative Simplification in Viet Nam

Supporting the Competitiveness of the Vietnamese Economy
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096646-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cutting Red Tape
Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Administrative Simplification in Viet Nam: Supporting the Competitiveness of the Vietnamese Economy, Cutting Red Tape, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096646-en.
