Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Businesses' Views on Red Tape

Administrative and Regulatory Burdens on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193468-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cutting Red Tape

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Businesses' Views on Red Tape: Administrative and Regulatory Burdens on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Cutting Red Tape, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193468-en.
Go to top