Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

One-Stop Shops for Citizens and Business

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b0b0924e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Best Practice Principles for Regulatory Policy
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), One-Stop Shops for Citizens and Business, OECD Best Practice Principles for Regulatory Policy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0b0924e-en.
Go to top