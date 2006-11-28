Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Cutting Red Tape

National Strategies for Administrative Simplification
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264029798-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cutting Red Tape
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Cutting Red Tape: National Strategies for Administrative Simplification, Cutting Red Tape, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264029798-en.
Go to top