Red tape is burdensome to companies, inhibits entrepreneurship, and reduces competitiveness. This book examines country strategies and tools for reducing red tape and the institutional frameworks set up to reduce red tape, and finds what the trends are and what strategies are working.
Cutting Red Tape
National Strategies for Administrative Simplification
Report
Cutting Red Tape
Abstract
