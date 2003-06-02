Skip to main content
From Red Tape to Smart Tape

Administrative Simplification in OECD Countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264100688-en
OECD
Cutting Red Tape

OECD (2003), From Red Tape to Smart Tape: Administrative Simplification in OECD Countries, Cutting Red Tape, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264100688-en.
