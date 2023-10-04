This background note discusses the landscape of board responsibilities to reflect recent trends in capital markets in ASEAN economies and globally.It also provides an overview of the regulatory frameworks in ASEAN economies on key issues related the to board, including the ones that were the subject of the review of the Principles. The note mainly covers the ASEAN jurisdictions, particularly including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam.
Policies and practices for the board in ASEAN economies
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers