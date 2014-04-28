OECD Regulatory Compliance Cost Assessment Guidance

Governments across the OECD and beyond are increasingly concerned with controlling and reducing regulatory costs in order to create a more favourable business environment, thereby improve the conditions for inclusive growth. They must work to systematically adopt better regulatory choices, ensuring that the most cost-effective and efficient options are chosen in all areas of regulation. A key component of regulatory costs are the costs associated with regulatory compliance. This guidance document provides a practical, technical and user-friendly guidance on measuring and reducing compliance costs of regulation in OECD countries.