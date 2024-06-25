Skip to main content
Open government

Building on two decades of experience in the region, the MENA-OECD Open Government Project provides support to Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia in the design and implementation of their open government policies through a strategic mix of analytic support, capacity building, and international events that convene key stakeholders in sharing good practices. In doing so, the OECD seeks to support core governance principles of transparency, integrity, accountability, and participation as well as related digital and innovation initiatives to improve outcomes across the full spectrum of public policy.

