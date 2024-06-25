In the context of increasingly complex challenges and unprecedented opportunities offered by technology, the MENA–OECD Working Group II on Open and Innovative Government supports MENA economies through regional exchange and dialogue to build public sectors that innovate, engage citizens, open up their data and information and follow the principles of digital and user-centred policy and service design. Established in 2005, the Group is currently chaired by the UAE and co-chaired by South Korea, Italy and Portugal.



The Working Group has built a community of practitioners that exchange reform experiences and promote a regional agenda. Several member countries have committed to open government reforms, joined the Open Government Partnership and set up permanent stakeholder engagement mechanisms with civil society. The regional dynamic has led to certain countries’ adherence to the OECD Recommendation on Open Government and to the Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies, while also providing a regional benchmark on digital government and open data policies.