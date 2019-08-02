This report analyses legal and institutional frameworks, public policies and open government practices in Tunisia at the local level. It is based on three pilot municipalities - La Marsa, Sayada and Sfax. The report proposes recommendations to help the central government create an enabling environment for open government at the local level. It also provides support for the efforts of these municipalities and those of civil society to establish new mechanisms for participation, transparency and accountability.
Open Government in Tunisia: La Marsa, Sayada and Sfax
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
