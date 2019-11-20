The report analyses legal and institutional frameworks, public policies and open government practices in the municipality of Salé in Morocco. In the context of a new legal framework for local authorities adopted in 2015, it provides recommendations to the municipality for setting up a more strategic and coherent approach to open government initatives, as well as for establishing new mechanisms for participation, transparency and accountability.
Open Government in Salé, Morocco
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
