Open Government Review of Romania

The Open Government Review provides an evidence-based assessment of the country’s open government agenda against the ten provisions of the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Open Government. The review takes stock of past reform efforts and provides guidance for Romania in designing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating an integrated policy agenda to improve the relationship between government and citizens and the way they interact. In particular, this review highlights areas of opportunity for Romania regarding transparency, citizen and stakeholder participation, and creating an open state. Moreover, it outlines steps towards the design of the country’s first open government strategy, including an improved system of monitoring and evaluation.