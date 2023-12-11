The Civic Space Review of Portugal provides an in-depth analysis of the national legal frameworks, policies, institutions, and practices relevant to civic space protection, with an emphasis on harnessing user input to facilitate people-centred public service reforms. The Review assesses three key areas: 1) protecting the civic freedoms and information environment that create the conditions for public service reforms; 2) strengthening stakeholder and citizen participation in the process; and 3) moving towards more inclusive, accessible and people-centred public service design and delivery. The two case studies and concrete recommendations in the review offer a tangible path towards more inclusive, participatory public services that place citizens at their core.
Civic Space Review of Portugal
Towards People-Centred, Rights-Based Public Services
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2023