Public communication is an essential part of government policy and an important contributor to transparency, integrity, accountability and stakeholder participation. This Citizens’ Voice in Jordan Report provides an analysis of internal and external communications processes, examining progress achieved to date and remaining challenges. It provides recommendations for the Government of Jordan for making a strategic use of public communication and strengthening the media ecosystem in the interest of promoting a more open government.
Citizens’ Voice in Jordan
The Role of Public Communication and Media for a More Open Government
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
23 June 2022
-
22 June 2022
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
9 October 2021
-
Working paper7 May 2021