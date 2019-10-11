Thanks to comparative tables and precise examples, this report offers an overall picture of the institutions guaranteeing access to information (IGAI) in OECD member countries. While it does not provide a comprehensive analysis of each of these institutions, it examines the legislation, the composition, and operation of the IGAIs as well as their missions regarding the spontaneous disclosure and appeals following access to information requests.

Similarly, the report carries out an overall analysis of the access to information legislation of Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia, and of the legal and practical context of their IGAIs. In particular, it offers ways to make the implementation of this legislation more effective, at a time when these countries’ citizens are very keen on increased access to information.