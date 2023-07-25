Towards a Child-friendly Justice System in Egypt

This report analyses Egypt’s legal and policy framework and takes stock of the Egyptian Government’s efforts to co-ordinate child justice services and make the justice system in Egypt more child-friendly. It includes an analysis of specific design and delivery mechanisms of justice and support services based on the legal needs of children and identifies the roles, responsibilities and co-operation opportunities for relevant governmental stakeholders involved in child-friendly justice. The review considers a range of essential components of a child-friendly justice system in all its forms – criminal, civil and administrative justice. It highlights the results achieved so far and provides tailored policy recommendations to support Egypt in better meeting the justice needs of children, in line with international standards and treaties.