Improving the monitoring of SDG 16.3.3

Access to justice is a fundamental underpinning of democracy and the bedrock of a strong social contract. As the world reaches the halfway point in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), there is growing concern that countries are collectively not on track to achieve them, including SDG 16.3 on access to justice and the rule of law.

To this end, this policy paper highlights how the indicator SDG 16.3.3 supports countries in monitoring progress on access to justice around the globe. It identifies lessons learnt, challenges, opportunities and good practices from countries reporting on this indicator. It also pinpoints areas for action to improve monitoring and supporting tools to help countries report to SDG 16.3.3.