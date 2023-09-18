Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the monitoring of SDG 16.3.3

Towards better access to justice
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c5fbed7e-en
Authors
OECD, Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies (2023), “Improving the monitoring of SDG 16.3.3: Towards better access to justice”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5fbed7e-en.
Go to top