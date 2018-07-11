Skip to main content
Integrity and anti-corruption

Corruption has been a key source of public discontent in the MENA region and it continues to undermine the achievements of reforms. Most people in the region remain dissatisfied with their governments’ efforts to curb corruption and indeed perceive that corruption has risen in recent years. The OECD supports MENA economies in building legal and institutional frameworks to prevent and fight corruption while promoting a culture of integrity. The ultimate goal is to strengthen government institutions to provide better policies and to guarantee access to public services for all.

