OECD Integrity Review of Tunisia

This report assesses the integrity framework of the public sector in Tunisia to shed light on the measures that should be put in place. This assessment is based on the 1998 OECD Recommendation on Improving Ethical Conduct in the Public Service and the 2008 OECD Recommendation on Enhancing Integrity in Public Procurement. This report also includes Middle Eastern and North African countries case studies on the implementation of policies promoting integrity. The proposals for action stemming from this first assessment provide a roadmap for the Tunisian authorities in order to reinforce the integrity framework of the public sector. They include, among others, carrying out detailed diagnoses of the weaknesses in the system to identify priority measures for reform. In addition, the authorities are advised to identify the priority measures according to the diagnoses developed in cooperation with the stakeholders. Particular emphasis has been given to Public Procurement since this area is especially vulnerable to corruption.