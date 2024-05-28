Through its regional and country projects, the OECD supports the efforts of MENA economies to maximise women’s integration in public and political life, prevent and tackle violence against women, and boost whole-of-government institutional capacities to address key challenges to gender equality by:
- Making legislatures, public administrations and judiciaries more transparent, equitable and gender-sensitive.
- Empowering and strengthening capacity and skills of women parliamentarians, local councillors, senior civil servants, judges and other actors
- Improving public consultation capacity on gender issues of parliaments and civil society organisations in the law-making process
- Organising regular regional policy dialogues
- Strengthening institutions, regulatory frameworks and coordination capacities to prevent and tackle violence against women